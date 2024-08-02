New York Child Paralyzed Because Of High Hudson Valley Driver

A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for a crash that paralyzed a child.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Chauncey Smith, 23, of Pine Bush, was sentenced.

In Orange County Court, Smith was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison.

Smith pleaded guilty in Orange County Court in May to aggravated vehicular assault.

The accident left the 15-year-old paralyzed.

“The lives of the innocent victims in this case were unfairly altered as a result of the defendant’s selfish actions," Hoovler said. “This case highlights the devastating consequences of drug-impaired driving. I cannot stress enough that drugs and alcohol are dangerous and deadly companions to driving."

Smith crossed over the double yellow line dividing traffic on State Route 17K in the Town of Newburgh on August 14, 2023. His car then collided head-on into a vehicle that was traveling in the other direction.

As a result, a teenager inside the other vehicle sustained injuries that "resulted in the child being rendered paralyzed," officials say. One person inside Smith's car was seriously injured.

Smith later told police he smoked weed before the crash. A subsequent analysis of his blood confirmed the presence of marijuana, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At the plea proceedings, Smith admitted to recklessly driving his vehicle while impaired by the consumption of marijuana and that he caused serious physical injury to two people.

