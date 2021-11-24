New York Chef From Hudson Valley Named ‘Best In The World’

A New York chef who lives in the Hudson Valley was just named the "best in the world."

On Monday, Les Grandes Tables du Monde named French chef Daniel Boulud the "best restaurateur in the world."

Les Grandes Tables du Monde said Boulud "embodies, for many North Americans, French gastronomy, or even gastronomy, period."

Boulud told AFP this honor is "professional dedication and really a sign of friendship and support from colleagues."

Boulud lives in Westchester County near Martha Stewart.

Boulud who lives in Bedford was honored for his flagship restaurant called Daniel.

Daniel is located on E 65th Street in New York City, not far from Central Park.

"Daniel Boulud's elegant French flagship where jackets are required & expense accounts come in handy," Google States.

Boulud is originally from Lyon, France. He moved to New York in 1982.

"Chef Daniel Boulud is widely celebrated as one of America’s leading culinary authorities. Since 1982, he has continually evolved his cuisine and expanded his reach to properties across the U.S., as well as Toronto, Montreal, Dubai, Singapore, and The Bahamas," his website states.

The celebrity chef has over two million followers on Facebook.

"His culinary empire has brought him many accolades, yet his inspiration remains grounded in the rhythm of the seasons. From his flagship, DANIEL, to his properties across the globe, Boulud’s signature remains the contemporary appeal he brings to soulful dishes rooted in the French tradition," his website states.

