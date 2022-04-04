New York Man With Out Of State Plates Killed in Hudson Valley

Police are asking for help following a fatal accident on one of the busiest roads in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, April 1 around 2 a.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County. Troop F covers Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster, and Greene counties.

The investigation revealed that around 2 a.m. on Friday a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on the parkway when it left the roadway off the west shoulder and struck a tree, according to New York State Police from the Haverstraw barracks.

Google Google loading...

The accident happened near exit 7 in the town of Clarkstown.

Google Google loading...

Upon arrival, troopers observed members from the Nanuet Fire Department attempting to extricate the operator from the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, was removed from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

160324707 Ivan Bliznetsov/ThinkStock loading...

The driver was later identified as 30-year-old Gustavo Merino-Moreno, from Brooklyn, New York.

The Brooklyn man's car was identified by police as being a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina plates.

It remains unclear what caused Merino-Moreno to drive off the Palisades Parkway and hit the tree, officials say. Anyone who may have seen the Brooklyn man's car before 2 a.m. on Friday is asked to call the police.

"This investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle, a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina plates, before the 2 a.m., crash to contact Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo or Investigator Eric Haydt to contact the New York State Police and reference SJS number 10761750," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Ten Busiest Roads In The Hudson Valley

Take A Look at What the 'New' New York Thruway Rest Stops Will Look Like

17 Fairs in New York State to Visit For Summer Fun An Excitement [List]