New York Blasts White House Over Massive ICE Warehouse Plan

A massive fight is brewing between the White House and Hudson Valley.

Congressman Pat Ryan is sounding the alarm on a reported plan that would turn a vacant Chester warehouse into an ICE detention hub.

Massive ICE Detention Center Planned For Chester, New York

The facility in Orange County is part of a nationwide Trump Administration proposal to house up to 80,000 immigrants in warehouse-style detention centers across the country, officials say.

Ryan says the Hudson Valley found out after the Washington Post reported it, not from the federal government, and not from ICE.

“Shameful,” Ryan called it. “Un-American. And the exact opposite of who we are.”

Petition Launched To Stop ICE Center

Ryan launched a region-wide petition urging residents to speak up, warning that detention camps could soon be operating “in our backyard,” with no local oversight, transparency, or even basic communication.

The push comes just days after a Minnesota murder tied to ICE, where Ryan says the Administration refused to cooperate with investigators. That's another sign, he argues, that the agency is out of control and unaccountable.

Local Leaders Joining Ryan

Local leaders, Democrats and Republicans, are supporting Ryan. Town of Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge didn’t mince words.

“ICE has no place in Chester, the Hudson Valley, New York, or the country at this point,” he said.

Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Laurie Tautel said the warehouse plan would inject fear into neighborhoods already on edge.

“Our residents deserve to live without fear.”

County Legislator Genesis Ramos said immigrant families and small businesses are already hurting.

“People are afraid to leave their homes… Latino businesses are struggling.”

Dutchess County Chairwoman Yvette Valdes-Smith blasted the plan as “an 80,000 square-foot affront to our values.”

And the Ulster Immigrant Defense Network says what many fear:

"Detention centers are places where there have been reported inhumane conditions for immigrants, and many reported deaths."

Ryan adds that the Hudson Valley is already seeing residents detained without warning, “snatched off streets with no due process,” and argues the Chester facility would make everyone less safe.

The petition is live, and he wants every voice possible behind it. CLICK HERE to sign it.

“We stand together for justice, accountability, and humanity,” Ryan said.

