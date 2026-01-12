Massive ICE Centers Secretly Planned For New York, NJ, PA

Leaked documents show that the White House is eyeing several locations in and near New York as ICE detention centers.

The Washington Post reports that an ICE draft plan would create seven large detention hubs, 5,000 to 10,000 beds, and 16 smaller processing or feeder sites, up to 1,500 beds across the U.S.

The goal would be to hold 80,000 total immigrants at once.

Massive ICE Center Planned For Hudson Valley

As Hudson Valley Post previously reported, officials are eyeing the old Pep Boys warehouse in Chester to be a federal processing hub that could handle up to 1,500 migrants at a time.

Many local officials are furious about the plans. Especially because they learned about the plans from the Washington Post and not the White House.

Where ICE Detention Centers Are Planned

Below are all the locations being planned. These come from an internal ICE draft solicitation document reported by The Washington Post, not final federal announcements.

New York

Town: Chester, NY (smaller facility/processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds (feeder/processing site)

New Jersey

Town: Roxbury, NJ (feeder/processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Pennsylvania

Town: Tremont, PA (processing site)

Size:500–1,500 beds

New Hampshire

Town: Merrimack, NH (smaller processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Maryland

Town: Hagerstown, MD (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Michigan

Town: Highland Park, MI (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Indiana

Town: Merrillville, IN (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Minnesota

Town: Woodbury, MN (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Georgia

Town: Jefferson, GA (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Florida

Town: Jupiter, FL (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Utah

Town: Salt Lake City, UT (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Oklahoma

Town: Oklahoma City, OK (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Texas (processing)

Town: El Paso, TX (processing site)

Size: 500–1,500 beds

Large Detention/Warehouse Hubs (5,000–10,000 beds)

These are the mega-facility locations proposed as the major hubs in the Washington Post’s draft plan.

Stafford, Virginia

5,000–10,000 beds (detention warehouse hub)

Social Circle, Georgia

up to 9,000 beds

Hutchins, Texas

5,000–10,000 beds

Baytown, Texas

5,000–10,000 beds

Hammond, Louisiana

5,000–9,000 beds

Glendale, Arizona

5,000–10,000 beds

Kansas City, Missouri

5,000–10,000 beds

