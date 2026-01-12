Massive ICE Centers Secretly Planned For New York, NJ, PA
Leaked documents show that the White House is eyeing several locations in and near New York as ICE detention centers.
The Washington Post reports that an ICE draft plan would create seven large detention hubs, 5,000 to 10,000 beds, and 16 smaller processing or feeder sites, up to 1,500 beds across the U.S.
The goal would be to hold 80,000 total immigrants at once.
Massive ICE Center Planned For Hudson Valley
As Hudson Valley Post previously reported, officials are eyeing the old Pep Boys warehouse in Chester to be a federal processing hub that could handle up to 1,500 migrants at a time.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Many local officials are furious about the plans. Especially because they learned about the plans from the Washington Post and not the White House.
Where ICE Detention Centers Are Planned
Below are all the locations being planned. These come from an internal ICE draft solicitation document reported by The Washington Post, not final federal announcements.
New York
- Town: Chester, NY (smaller facility/processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds (feeder/processing site)
New Jersey
- Town: Roxbury, NJ (feeder/processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Pennsylvania
- Town: Tremont, PA (processing site)
- Size:500–1,500 beds
New Hampshire
- Town: Merrimack, NH (smaller processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Maryland
- Town: Hagerstown, MD (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Michigan
- Town: Highland Park, MI (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Indiana
- Town: Merrillville, IN (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Minnesota
- Town: Woodbury, MN (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Georgia
- Town: Jefferson, GA (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Florida
- Town: Jupiter, FL (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Utah
- Town: Salt Lake City, UT (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Oklahoma
- Town: Oklahoma City, OK (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Texas (processing)
- Town: El Paso, TX (processing site)
- Size: 500–1,500 beds
Large Detention/Warehouse Hubs (5,000–10,000 beds)
These are the mega-facility locations proposed as the major hubs in the Washington Post’s draft plan.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State
Stafford, Virginia
- 5,000–10,000 beds (detention warehouse hub)
Social Circle, Georgia
- up to 9,000 beds
Hutchins, Texas
- 5,000–10,000 beds
Baytown, Texas
- 5,000–10,000 beds
Hammond, Louisiana
- 5,000–9,000 beds
Glendale, Arizona
- 5,000–10,000 beds
Kansas City, Missouri
- 5,000–10,000 beds
Keep Reading:
Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from
Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from
Gallery Credit: Stacker
ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
[carbongallery id="672cf9f33744f4391a8f78f7"