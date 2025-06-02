New York Beaches Named The Most Beautiful Beaches In America

Summer weather is finally arriving! When it's time to hit the beach, you don't have to leave New York to enjoy some of the best in America.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post learned that two beaches are among the top 10 in America and one of the two is the best beach in America!

Coopers Beach & Main Beach Honored In New York

That's according to Dr. Beach, who's been reviewing, evaluating, and rating beaches for over 30 years.

Dr. Beach says Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York, is the best beach in all of the United States!

Main Beach in East Hampton, New York, also made the top 10.

CLICK HERE to read more about those beaches. Meanwhile, another publication named another New York beach as one of the most beautiful beaches in the United States.

Rockaway Beach, New York, Among the Most Beautiful Beaches In America

When listing "The Most Beautiful Beaches in the US," Conde Nast Traveler listed Rockaway Beach first.

The publication notes it's probably surprising to stumble upon one of the most beautiful beaches while visiting New York City.

"Visitors who come to New York City to live out their metropolitan fantasies are often surprised by the presence of Rockaway Beach. Making NYC a well-rounded destination," Conde Nast Traveler states.

The vast 11-mile-long peninsula draws in visitors from all over New York and the nation.

A major highlight of the beach, according to Conde Nast Traveler, is the 5.5-mile-long boardwalk.

