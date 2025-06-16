New York Alert: Ice Cream Recalled Over Fatal Risk

Thousands of tubs of a popular ice cream were just recalled over a potentially life-threatening mix-up.

Nearly 7,000 cases of a popular ice cream brand have been recalled

Breyers Recalls Ice Cream In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA announced that over 6,000 cases of Breyers ice cream have been recalled due to a potentially life-threatening allergen.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to the FDA, Rocky Road Ice Cream was packed in tubs of Breyer Chocolate Truffle. The ice cream states it "may contain tree nuts." The lids are packaged with the Rocky Road lid, which declares almonds as an ingredient.

"Undeclared allergens and mislabeled product. Rocky Road Ice was packaged with a Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream labeled tub and a Rocky Road Ice Cream lid. Tub said 'may contain tree nuts' the lid said it did contain almonds," the FDA states about the reason for this recall.

Canva Canva loading...

Food allergies can lead to life-threatening symptoms.

The recalled ice cream is sold at distribution centers and retail locations across New York State and the rest of the United States.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

In total, 6,668 cases are impacted.

The FDA classifies this recall as a "Class II" recall, which is the second-highest risk classification.

A Class II recall is a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Canva Canva loading...

Breyers Ice Cream reached a settlement of $8.85 million in a class action lawsuit. CLICK HERE for to find out if you qualify.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat