New York 1st Responders Try To Save Hudson Valley Driver’s Life

One person is reportedly dead after a truck drove into a river in the Hudson Valley. We have amazing photos from the scene as first responders jumped into the freezing water.

On Monday, May 9, at approximately 12:40 a.m. the Mahopac Falls Dive Team was dispatched to Brewster, New York for reports of a vehicle submerged in water.

Members of the Mahopac Falls Dive Team arrived on the scene at the East Branch Croton River in Brewster and confirmed a truck was submerged in the river.

Truck Ends Up in River in Brewster, Putnam County, New York

"Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Meury & Dive Capt. Eaton met with the scene command to formulate a plan for the removal of the vehicle," the Mahopac Falls Dive Team wrote on Facebook while sharing photos of the rescue attempt.

The East Branch Croton River is a branch of the Croton River, which is found in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties.

The Mahopac Falls Dive Team, Brewster Fire Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police Try To Save Driver

Lisi's Towing, Automotive & Truck Repair out of Brewster was also on the scene, helping first responders tow the truck out of the water.

"Along with the troopers, Putnam County Sheriff deputies, DEP Police, Lisi’s Towing & Recovery, Brewster firefighters and the Mahopac Falls Fire Department Dive Team all worked together at the scene. Mahopac Falls divers hooked up the cable for Lisi’s, and the car was lifted out of the water. Brewster firefighters then extricated the driver. Putnam County Sherriff deputies conducted the accident investigation," Becerra concluded in his Facebook post.

