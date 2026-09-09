Co-owner Of Hudson Valley School Dies At 56

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a beloved educator, local coach, and former NCAA sports official.

Fifty-six-year-old Thomas Courtney passed away Sunday surrounded by family following a brief battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Co-Owner Of Mahopac, New York School

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Courtney was the long-time co-owner of Pine Grove Country Day School in Mahopac, taking over operations alongside his mother after leaving a career on Wall Street.

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"Tom will be missed tremendously at Pine Grove," school officials wrote on Facebook. "Thank you, Tom, for your presence, your guidance, and your laughter over these many years. You were a gentle and genuine leader, and we all love you. Continue to guide us, and watch over every child who walks through the doors of Pine Grove for years."

Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home

Tom moved to Mahopac in 1979, in the fourth grade. He went on to become a standout athlete at Kennedy Catholic and U-Albany. Last year he was inducted into the Catholic High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

He also spent decades coaching youth sports and working as an NCAA Division 1 basketball official and most recently worked at CBS as a sports official reviewer, where he would assist Gene Steratore behind the scenes.

Candice Ward, Getty Images Candice Ward, Getty Images

He also volunteered at The Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce.

"Tom was far more than a dedicated member of our Chamber Board he was the heartbeat of so many of our efforts. He gave his time, energy, and whole heart to our community, never asking for anything in return. We are profoundly grateful for his selfless service, his constant readiness to lend a hand, and the genuine kindness he extended to everyone he met. Tom had an extraordinary gift for making people feel seen, welcomed, and truly valued. His laughter, warmth, and steady presence brought light to every room he entered," the chamber wrote on Facebook.

Visiting will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 3-7 pm at Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for Friday at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Mahopac.

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