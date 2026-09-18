Elderly New York Woman Nearly Dies While Shopping In Hudson Valley

An elderly woman nearly died shopping in the Hudson Valley. Her life was saved thanks to a quick-acting police officer.

The life-saving act happened Tuesday at Bob's Discount Furniture, 88 Dunning Road in Middletown, New York.

Town Of Wallkill Police Officers Save Life

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Members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to Bob's Discount Furniture following reports that an 82-year-old woman was choking.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department tells Hudson Valley Post that police officer Heather Dunnigan arrived less than one minute after the initial dispatch and found the woman actively choking on a piece of candy.

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Dunnigan immediately provided medical care, ultimately removing the obstruction and saving the 82-year-old's life.

"Officer Dunnigan's immediate recognition of the life-threatening emergency and quick, effective actions were instrumental in saving the woman's life," the Town of Wallkill Police stated.

Town Of Wallkill PD Town Of Wallkill PD

82-Year-Old Expected To Make Full Recovery

The unnamed 82-year-old was turned over to Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services for treatment and transported to Garnet Health Medical Center for further evaluation.

She was conscious and alert, and police say she is expected to make a full recovery.

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