Hudson Valley Man Dies In Police Custody After New Year’s Crash

A New Year’s traffic stop in the Hudson Valley ended in tragedy.

On Jan. 1, 2026, around 10:30 p.m., a New York State Trooper assigned to the Montgomery Barracks observed a 2012 Volkswagen traveling eastbound on State Route 17K in the Town of Newburgh in alleged violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Traffic Stop In Orange County, New York, On New Year's Ends In Death

Google Google loading...

Police report that the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Marcus A. Burks of Newburgh, refused to pull over and fled police. A chase lasted for about two minutes before the trooper stopped chasing after entering the City of Newburgh.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Volkswagen continued traveling eastbound on Broadway at a very high speed and ended up hitting a 2002 Toyota that was making a left-hand turn from a business driveway onto Broadway, police say.

The unnamed 19-year-old driver of the Toyota and a 20-year-old passenger, both from Newburgh, were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newburgh, New York Man Dies In Police Custody

Google Google loading...

Burks was detained by police after the crash. While he police custody, he became "unresponsive," according to police.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

"Life-saving measures were administered, and he was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

A cause of death wasn't released. The New York State Attorney General’s Office was notified of the incident and responded.

New York State Police's investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the New York State Police, State Police Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 344-5300.

Keep Reading:

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.