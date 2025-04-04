New Warning Now Appearing On Millions of Phones in New York

A new warning is now appearing on millions of phones in New York

But this warning is a good thing, it's meant to potentially save you money.

Google Now Has "Yellow Warning"

The Samsung Experience At The PGA Championship 2016, Saturday, July 30 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung loading...

The so-called "Yellow Warning" is now appearing on all Android phones. (If you have an iPhone, we've listed some great hidden features for you at the bottom of this article)

The warning which appears on many Android phones states:

This app is frequently uninstalled compared to others on Play.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Other warnings may state

Play has limited user data about this app

Or

This app has few active users compared to others on Play

These warnings only appear if the app you want to install is often uninstalled, has limited active users or Google has limited knowledge about the apps.

US-TECH-TELECOMMUNICATION-GOOGLE AFP via Getty Images loading...

The goals is to help you make an informed decision before you download a new app.

I discovered one of these warnings when going to install an app. I was told the app is often deleted. I assumed the app wasn't going to do what I hoped/wasn't worth my time or download, so I installed a similar app without the warning.

Apps with these warnings may be poorly made, buggy, or not as advertised.

It's also possible the app is a scam looking to install malware on your phone, which could steal your money or identity.

10 Hidden iPhone Features Gallery Credit: Canva

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides