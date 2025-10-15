Shocking New Video May Explain Hudson Valley Child’s Murder

Heartbreak in the Hudson Valley. A local community is reeling after an unthinkable tragedy inside a home.

The Newburgh community is in shock and mourning after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a home on North Miller Street.

11-Year-Old Child Killed In Newburgh Home

City of Newburgh Police report that an 11-year-old boy was found dead inside a home on North Miller Street on Wednesday, Oct. 9, around 8 a.m.

Arriving officers found the boy dead from a gunshot wound.

"I am joining our Newburgh community in deep, profound mourning for the loss of this young life. As a father of two young boys, I am completely heartbroken," Rep. Pat Ryan stated. "I'm praying for his classmates, his friends, and his family at this unimaginably difficult time."

13-Year-Old Arrested

Police say they recovered a gun and tracked down three juveniles of interest within hours.

A 13-year-old boy, who isn't related to the victim, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect is being prosecuted as a juvenile offender.

Investigators are also reviewing a disturbing social media video that allegedly shows the 11-year-old being bullied and slapped just days before he was killed.

Vigil For 11-Year-Old Boy

The Newburgh community is rallying around the victim’s family.

Organizing vigils, fundraisers, and calls for justice.

Many people set up and lit up candles outside the child's home at 184 North Miller Street.

