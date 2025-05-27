New Tricky DMV Text Scam Hits New York— What You Need To Know
Here’s how to spot the fake messages before you get scammed.
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging New Yorkers about new scams.
New DMV Scam To Watch Out For
A previous, and ongoing, DMV scam claimed that E-ZPass accounts were about to be suspended.
This new one focuses on scammers getting access to personal information while pretending to be a member of the DMV.
New DMV Phishing Scam
"The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning customers to be wary of the latest phishing scam, where bad actors seek to gain access to personal information by pretending to be from the DMV," the DVM states.
Phishing texts are being sent to New Yorkers with the intent of helping criminals commit identity theft or install malicious software on a person's phone or computer.
"Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device," the DMV warns.
New York DMV Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed
The DMV provided these tips so you can avoid getting scammed.
Do Not CLICK LINK
Anyone who gets a suspicious message should delete it immediately. DO NOT CLICK THE LINK, officials warn.
“These scammers flood phones with these texts, hoping to trick unsuspecting New Yorkers into handing over their personal information,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated. “DMV will not send you texts asking for your personal information.”
