New Tricky DMV Text Scam Hits New York— What You Need To Know

Here’s how to spot the fake messages before you get scammed.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging New Yorkers about new scams.

New DMV Scam To Watch Out For

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

A previous, and ongoing, DMV scam claimed that E-ZPass accounts were about to be suspended.

This new one focuses on scammers getting access to personal information while pretending to be a member of the DMV.

New DMV Phishing Scam

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

"The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning customers to be wary of the latest phishing scam, where bad actors seek to gain access to personal information by pretending to be from the DMV," the DVM states.

Phishing texts are being sent to New Yorkers with the intent of helping criminals commit identity theft or install malicious software on a person's phone or computer.

"Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device," the DMV warns.

New York DMV Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed

The DMV provided these tips so you can avoid getting scammed.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Do Not CLICK LINK

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

Anyone who gets a suspicious message should delete it immediately. DO NOT CLICK THE LINK, officials warn.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

“These scammers flood phones with these texts, hoping to trick unsuspecting New Yorkers into handing over their personal information,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated. “DMV will not send you texts asking for your personal information.”

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block Now

The FBI says you might be in danger if you answer calls or texts from these numbers.

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Six Area Codes You Should Never Answer In New York State If you see a phone call from any of these area codes you should "never" answer.

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them