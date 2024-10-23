New Supermarket Opens In Hudson Valley, Creating Many Jobs

After reporting on many recent supermarket closings in the region, we are happy to report a brand new supermarket just opened in the Hudson Valley.

This new supermarket is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Stop & Shop, with nearly 400 nationwide locations, recently made the "difficult decision" to close 32 stores.

Stop & Shop Closing 7 Locations In New York State

Google Google loading...

Seven of those closing stores are in New York. A couple are in the Hudson Valley. Stores are set to close for good in a few weeks.

Below are the stores in New York State that are closing down

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Brand New Supermarket Opens In Rockland County, New York

The doors of a new supermarket in Rockland County have officially opened.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Garden Fresh Market is located on Old Nyack Turnpike in Spring Valley. Its located where CVS used to be.

Google Google loading...

The store will be up and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting with a soft opening today, Oct 23, and the official grand opening on Saturday.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The supermarket is expected to provide hundreds of jobs to the area.

Grocery Prices in 2024 Since Crazy Inflation

Grocery Prices 2024 since Crazy Inflation The grocery prices have increased in price dramatically the past couple of weeks. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

Look Inside the New Hudson Valley Wegmans

Keep Reading:

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

te"]

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist