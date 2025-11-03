New Yorkers Under Crisis Now Dealing With New Rules

Millions of New Yorkers are now impacted by new rules that just took effect. Find out what’s changing and how it could affect you.

New Yorkers relying on SNAP are in for a rough month.

Major Changes To SNAP Benefits

Funding for SNAP benefits ran out on Nov. 1. While the federal government shutdown is already delaying benefits, President Trump’s new “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is adding major changes to those who can qualify for food assistance.

Changes For Adults

Adults without kids now have to prove they’re working at least 80 hours a month, in school, or in a training program.

If not, they are now capped at just three months of benefits.

Adults the age of 65 face new work rules, while parents with kids under 14 are exempt. Young adults, veterans, and homeless residents also have to meet work requirements if they want benefits beyond three months.

Changes Of Immigrants

Immigrant families are seeing changes, as well.

Some lawful permanent residents, Cuban and Haitian entrants, and other noncitizens could lose access, while refugees granted asylum and human trafficking survivors are now at risk of losing benefits.

State agencies must review each household and notify those no longer eligible.

SNAP Benefits May Come Soon

There's a chance that SNAP benefits could start flowing by Wednesday, but that's uncertain. Two federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration needs to make partial payments and can use some discretionary funds.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Trump wants the courts to tell him how to legally move money to make the payments.

For millions of New Yorkers who rely on SNAP, the combination of stricter rules and a government shutdown, means uncertainty and the possibility of an empty fridge, just as the holidays approach.

