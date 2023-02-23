We often hear of new businesses opening in our area but this is something we may not have heard about in a while.

A brand new plaza has opened up in the Hudson Valley which allows locally-owned businesses to become neighbors. The diverse businesses included in Orange County, NY's plaza will bring something for everyone.

If you're feeling hungry and want to get your nails done, drop off your bottles and cans and get some gas before you go, it's all possible in one location.

Convenience in the Hudson Valley has never looked better.

A New Plaza Has Officially Opened In Orange County, NY

More than ever, we may see businesses closing and something new then takes over the location.

For instance, Tony Boffa's Restaurant closed in Middletown, NY. However, YiShan Korean Restaurant took over the same location. Brickmen Kitchen + Bar will open this spring in Kingston, NY. This will replace the old, Boiston's Restaurant.

However, this new plaza replaced something different.

Do You Remember What Was In The Plaza Before It Got Built?

For many years, this lot appeared to have grassy lands and one, single house on it. Thankfully, Hudson Valley residents can now enjoy the amenities that this plaza brings to Orange County, NY.

Many diverse businesses now call this Orange County, NY plaza a home which is located in Middletown, NY.

What Businesses Live In This New, Orange County, NY Plaza?

A new, authentic taco spot has opened in this Middletown, NY plaza. Hudson Valley residents have been to this restaurant numerous times and positive reviews have flooded social media. Tacos Nicole is a family-owned and operated business that has quickly gained not only the attention of local residents but their appetites too.

Along with Taco's Nicole, there's a Sunoco gas station conveniently located next to this plaza.

Cash For Cans Is Also Located In This Orange County, NY Plaza

With their previous location in Chester, NY this business has expanded to Middletown. They recently had their grand opening. They accept New York plastic bottles, glass bottles and cans.

Fancy Nails Has Opened In The Same Orange County, NY Plaza

Fancy Nails' new location is conveniently located in Middletown, NY. They recently had their grand opening. Happy customers have shown an after picture of their festive nails for all occasions.

Second Nature Hair Salon Is Open In Middletown, NY

This hair salon is known for being all-inclusive and customer-focused. They had their grand opening in November of 2022.

It appears that there is more room for businesses to move in and grow in this plaza. All of these businesses are located at the following address:

1308 Dolsontown Rd, Middletown, NY 10940

Have you been here yet? Where is your favorite plaza in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

