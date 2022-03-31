I will never forget the first time I witnessed the New Paltz Regatta.

I actually couldn't believe my eyes. Out in the middle of the Wallkill River just off Water Street was a grouping of boats that looked like runaway parade floats. They were traversing the Wallkill in what could only be described as crazy good fun.

People actually built "Boat Floats" and headed down the Wallkill from a launching Point off Plains Road and were headed to the boat launch just north of the Carmine Liberta Bridge near the R2R. This boating fun is a long-standing tradition in New Paltz with major bragging rights when you successfully complete your voyage.

New Paltz Regatta is Planned for June 12, 2022

Safety always comes first but honestly, some of the things that people put together to participate in this event are clearly not cut out for water. That fact is what makes the New Paltz Regatta so fun. Every year, someone gets pulled out of the water. Sometimes because the launch resulted in them getting ejected from the vessel and others just because their vessel didn't hold up.

You can spend a lot of time on the internet checking out past footage of this race but I wanted to share this video I found, mostly because I am a huge Wizard of Oz fan. Yes, someone floated the entire cast of the Wizard of Oz and Dorthy's House on top of a swirling tornado. These people are really clever.

The Annual New Paltz Regatta

This year the Regatta returns for the first time in 2 years. They have a save the date up on Facebook. They have planned it for June 12th, 2022 from 12 PM to 3 PM. Every year this event brings out all of the creative people we have in New Paltz and all of us to watch them set sail up the Wallkill River. Hope to see you at the railing.

If you want to get involved contact the New Paltz Regatta through Facebook. Good Luck we will see you out there on the Wallkill.

