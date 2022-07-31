August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar.

Some of the events require tickets while others are just things you can do. The nice thing about having a monthly list of things to do is you don't have to necessarily commit to anything until you are closer to the event. You can make a plan to be somewhere but hey if something else comes up be fluid.

Relaxing Hudson Valley August Events

Summertime is all about relaxing and enjoying ourselves while the weather is pleasant outside. There is no reason to get yourself tied down or over-scheduled. Here are a few things I found that you could do in August.

Walkway at Night: August 12, 2022, from 8:15 to 9:45 - Tickets are $5 per person. This is your chance to experience that Walkway over the Hudson after dark.

The Bagel Festival 2022: August 14, 2022, from 9A to 4P. It is being held on Broadway in Monticello the Bagel Capital of the World.

Barton Orchards Customer Appreciation Weekend: August 27 and 28, 2022. They are planning big things for that weekend so be sure to follow them on social media for details.

The month has just begun. Stop back often as we find more things for you to do this month in the Hudson Valley.

