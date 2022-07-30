The Hudson Valley is home to many birds of prey. Look to the skies on any given day and you will see birds that scour the ground from lofty heights in order to find their next meal.

The bald eagle is one bird everyone enjoys catching a glimpse of as it flies more frequently around our rivers and cliffs. Owls and hawks have called the hills of the Hudson Valley home for centuries. We even have certain falcons thriving on the ridges and bridges.

Learn about New York Birds of Prey

Learning about the birds of prey that call the Hudson Valley home is fun for people of all ages. You can find out more by contacting the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. You can also take part in a Birds of prey event with Robinson Birds of Prey like the one happening with the West Hurley Fire Department on Saturday, August 6th, 2022.

Robinson Birds of Prey will be making a visit to the West Hurley Fire Department for an hour to introduce whoever stops by to some of the birds of prey that call our region home. The one-hour event that starts at 1 PM is hosted by the fire department along with the West Hurley Public Library and Hudson Valley Reptile and Rescue.

The idea behind the event is to have everyone who attends learn something about the unique abilities of these birds and their importance in our Hudson Valley forests. The event is 1P to 2P at the fire department located at 24 Wall Street in West Hurley New York.

