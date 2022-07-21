I really don't know anything about mushrooms. Growing up, mushrooms for me were the ones in Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup or they came in a can presliced and soaked in some kind of fluid.

It wasn't until I was older that I realized that people were out hunting and harvesting mushrooms. Our Hudson Valley woods are full of all types of edible mushrooms but there are also some that shouldn't be eaten. If you are going to harvest mushrooms, it is really important that you know the difference between the mushrooms you eat and the ones you absolutely should never eat.

How to know which mushrooms to eat from the Hudson Valley, NY

If you like mushrooms and are curious about learning how to forage them in Hudson Valley forests, you need to head to the Ashokan Center on Sunday, July 24th, 2022 for the "For the Love of Fungi" event. It starts at 10 AM and there are will be multiple vendors and speakers throughout the day teaching you what you need to know about our local forest fungi.

A full schedule of updates can be found on the Ashokan Center Facebook Page or at mycophilic.net. If you can't make the event on the 24th, you can follow links that are supplied on the events page that are resources to learn more about local mushrooms. You may be surprised by the number of delicious edible mushrooms grown in our forests. The pictures included in this article are mushrooms that pop up now and again in my yard non of which you want to eat but they look cool.

