Looking to keep yourself busy now that the Super Bowl is over and you think that the groundhog was right, Winter is not over yet.

You are in luck because there are still some great things going on in the Hudson Valley between now and the first day of Spring. You can choose to stay in hibernation or you can head out to one of the fun things I found you to do between now and the official start of spring.

What to Do in the Hudson Valley in February

A Valentine Murder Mystery in Hopewell Junction, NY

Feb 17 - A Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner at Le Chambord at Curry Estate. Get tickets in advance so you don't get shut out of this dining thriller. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Your $75 ticket includes a three-course dinner with an entree choice, a cash bar, and a show. There will also be four celebrity chefs preparing different Valentine's Desserts which will get rated.

The Ashokan Center - Hot Chocolate Festival

477 Beaverkill Road Olivebridge, NY

Feb 18 and 19 - The Ashokan Center is having its Hot Chocolate Fest 2023 on Saturday, February 18th, and Sunday, February 19th from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Get tickets in advance and save a few dollars on your ticket price. Each ticket gets you 2 cups of Hot Chocolate. They will be offering 6 different flavors. There will be cozy campfires and guided hikes plus live music. May Sell Out. No Pets.

The Fourth Annual Sojourner Truth Life Walk at Dietz Stadium Kingston, NY

Feb 18 - The Sojourner Truth Life Walk begins in Port Ewen and goes to the Ulster County Courthouse. Walkers are invited to relive the life highlights of Sojourner Truth. The walk does have a few stops along the way. There is a free bus available at Dietz Stadium for pick up and drop off. The Walk begins at 11 AM. The walk will end at the Old Dutch Church with new information about the Sojourner Truth State Park and a reenactment of “Ain't I A Woman” by Deborah Zuill portraying Sojourner Truth. Refreshments will be included.

Pet Adoption Event at Pet Smart in Poughkeepsie, NY

Feb 18 - The Incredible Pups Pet Rescue will be holding a pet adoption event from 12 PM to 3 PM at the Pet Smart On Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. If you are thinking that it is time to add a pet to your family this might be an event for you to check out.

