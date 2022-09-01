New Month Brings Host of New Gun Control Laws In New York

New gun permit and gun carrying laws are now in effect across New York State. Here's everything you need to know.

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James successfully defended New York’s new gun control laws.

“As gun violence continues to impact communities across the country, today’s decision is a victory in our efforts to protect New Yorkers. Responsible gun control measures save lives and any attempts by the gun lobby to tear down New York’s sensible gun control laws will be met with fierce defense of the law. We will continue to defend the constitutionality of our laws to protect all New Yorkers,” James stated.

A federal judge in the U.S. Northern District Court of New York denied a motion on Wednesday for a preliminary injunction by Gun Owners of America. This cleared the way for the newly passed Concealed Carry Improvement Act to take effect on September 1.

"The court dismissed the case and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction. It is a just and right decision, and our smart, sensible gun laws will go into effect as planned tomorrow on September 1 to keep New Yorkers safe," New York Gov. Kathy Hocul stated.

New York's new gun control measures are in direct response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down part of New York's gun laws, earlier this summer.

"In response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down New York's century-old concealed carry law, we took swift and thoughtful action to keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul added. "I refuse to surrender my right as Governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm. In New York State, we will continue leading the way forward and implementing common sense gun safety legislation."

Guns Now banned For Most New Yorkers In 'Sensitive Areas'

Guns are now banned for ordinary New Yorkers including:

Schools

Bars

Hospitals

Subways

Churches

Government Buildings

Libraries

Times Square

"New York is leading the way in the fight to reduce gun violence and save lives," Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. We want to ensure that all members of our communities are safe, and these new conceal and carry laws will help prevent tragedies by ensuring that gun owners are properly trained, that safety measures are promoted and that firearms are not carried into sensitive locations."

Difficult Steps To Obtain Conceal Carry Permit in New York

It's now also harder to obtain a conceal carry permit across New York State. These new steps include:

Four character references

A list of former and current social media accounts for the last three years

Disclosure of applicant's spouse or domestic partner

Any other adults residing in the applicant's home, including any adult children of the applicant; and an in-person interview with their licensing officer or designee.

Licensing offers may request any additional information they deem appropriate

Firefarm training

"In response to the Supreme Court's decision, implying that guns are more important than lives in this country, we passed legislation to ensure that New York State has safe and responsible gun laws. States are the last line of defense, which is why we stepped up to protect New York from being easily flooded with concealed weapons and keeping firearms out of the wrong hands," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

Anyone who applies for a concealed carry permit on or after September 1, 2022, are required to attend a 16-hour class and two-hour live-fire firearm safety training course must meet the state's new minimum standards.

Anyone already with a concealed carry permit is not required to complete the training.

Renewal and recertification of concealed carry permits is now required every three years instead of five.

