New Jersey Man Drowns Swimming With Family In Hudson Valley, New York
A weekend trip to the Hudson Valley turned into a tragedy for a family.
On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning death in the Hudson Valley
New York State Police and the New York State Park Police responded to Lake Sebago for a report of a possible drowning.
On Sunday, August 18, around 6:30 p.m., New York State Police and the New York State Park Police responded to Lake Sebago for a report of a possible drowning.
Lake Sebago is the largest lake in Harriman State Park. It's found near the border of Orange and Rockland counties.
According to New York State Police, Troopers learned that 31-year-old Carlos G. Gomez Tay from Palisades Park, New Jersey, was with his family. He went swimming in the lake before 6:30 p.m.
Pronounced Deceased By Rockland County Officials
Gomez Tay and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.
Backyard Pool Drowning In Town Of Newburgh, New York Under Investigation
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a drowning at a backyard pool in the Town Of Newburgh.
Arriving officers found an unnamed 19-year-old man "unresponsive in the pool."
"Officers were able to pull the male from the water and began life-saving measures," the Town Of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release. "The male was transported by Town of Newburgh EMS to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in the City of Newburgh where he was pronounced deceased."
