New Jersey Man Brought Illegal Immigrants To Upstate New York

A New Jersey man was sent to prison after he admitted he brought four non-United States citizens to Upstate New York.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York announced a New Jersey man was sentenced for "transporting aliens" into New York State.

New Jersey Man Sentenced for Transporting Illegal Immigrants

In Syracuse, New York, 34-year-old Francisco Vidals-Escamilla of Garfield, New Jersey, was sentenced on Thursday to time served or unlawfully transporting illegal immigrants in New York State.

Vidals-Escamilla served about 211 days in jail, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York. He was also sentenced to 1 year of supervised release.

Allegations Stem From Churubusco, Clinton County, New York

As part of his earlier guilty plea, Vidals-Escamilla admitted that on Halloween in 2022, someone offered to pay Vidals-Escamilla $1,100 to pick up four people and bring them to New York City.

Vidals-Escamilla drove to a location in or near Churubusco, New York, within about 2.5 miles of the United States-Canadian border.

Four people were waiting by the side of the road, near a wooded area, when Vidals-Escamilla arrived.

All four were citizens of Mexico and unlawfully entered the United States, officials say. All four entered Vidals-Escamilla’s car and he drove away.

Border Patrol agents stopped Vidals-Escamilla’s car and arrested him a few minutes later.

