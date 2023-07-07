New Four-Way Stop Signs Being Erected in Hudson Valley

Motorists are being warned to look out for some new four-way stop signs that could be a bit confusing at first.

As the Hudson Valley continues to grow in population, roads are becoming a bit more dangerous. I remember attending Marist College back in the early 1990s when Route 9 just had one lane north and one lane south. In the three decades since we've seen an explosion of vehicles on the road that have made it necessary to add new traffic lights and stop signs throughout the region.

To smooth the flow of traffic, some communities have actually begun taking away traffic lights and replacing them with roundabouts, traffic circles and four-way stop signs. There was some resistance to several roundabouts that have been proposed over the past few years, but once they reopened motorists have generally agreed that they're both safer and quicker than traditional traffic lights.

In Poughkeepsie, some traffic lights have disappeared and replaced with four-way stop signs. The idea was widely criticized as a safety hazard when the light on Cedar Street and Fairway Avenue was taken down, but since then motorists seem to have accepted the new traffic flow.

Warning Issued About New Four-Way Stop Signs

A notice was issued to motorists traveling through Orange County, New York to be on alert to a stop sign change that will take place on Monday, July 10.

The Village of Monroe has announced that the intersection of Rye Hill Road, Mine Road and Reynolds Road will transform from a two-way stop to a four-way stop. Traffic on Rye Hill Road will no longer be able to drive through the intersection without stopping at the new stop sign that will be erected on Monday.

Police will be on the scene as crews change the intersection and will remain at the junction throughout the day to help motorists get acclimated to the change.

More Stop Signs to Come

This will certainly not be the last time you'll hear about changes to intersections in the Hudson Valley. As roads continue to get more crowded, municipalities will seek out new ways to keep residents safe, including changes to traffic patterns.