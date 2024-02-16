Nearly $1 Billion Available For New York Residents This Weekend

Here's how you can get your share of nearly $1 billion this weekend in New York State.

Around $800 million is up for grabs this weekend thanks to America's two biggest lotteries.

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars To Nearly $500 Million In New York State

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Rises Past $600 Million Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

I have a few coworker who claims to only care about the lottery if the jackpot reaches around a half-billion dollars. Well, it's about time for them to buy some lottery tickets!

That's because Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $457 million.

With no grand prize winner for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing the jackpot has soared to $457 million. The cash option comes out to $216.8 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

Powerball Jackpot Now Stands At Over $300 Million

Justin Sullivan Justin Sullivan loading...

If you don't win Friday's Mega Millions, you might want to take a crack at Powerball on Saturday.

No one struck rich in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, so Saturday's Powerball jackpot has jumped to $306 million. The cash option on that works out to $147.8 million, according to lottery officials.

February New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpot Remaining

Mega Millions Jackpot Becomes Largest Prize In U.S. History at $1.6 Billion Getty Images loading...

Feeling lucky but not Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot lucky? Well, there are plenty of scratch-off tickets with jackpots remaining. Take a look at this list below.

February New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on January 8th 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

