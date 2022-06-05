“Nature Boy” Ric Flair Returning to Poughkeepsie

Wooooo! Wrestling legend Ric Flair is set to be making a return to Poughkeepsie this summer.

He's the GOAT (the greatest of all time), and he will be back in the Hudson Valley this next month. Ric Flair has had a career that has spanned over 50 years. The 16-time world champion from Charlotte, North Carolina is a two time member of the WWE Hall of Fame. He was inducted on his own in 2008 and as a member of the Four Horsemen in 2012. It was recently announced that the 73 year old legend would be coming out of retirement for one last match.

Ric Flair will be appearing a week before his final match in Nashville at NEW Northeast Wrestling's Twist of Fate event on Saturday night, July 23 at MJN Convention Center (formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie, NY. He'll be making a special appearance at the event and he will also be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans during a special preshow meet and greet. Get more info here.

The last time Ric Flair appeared in Poughkeepsie was over 10 years ago at a wrestling event at Mid Hudson Civic Center. I was front row center.

attachment-Facebook Throwback- Tig and Ric Flair loading...

Back in 2014, Ric Flair made an appearance at a wrestling event in the area and I had a chance to interview the man . Being a huge fan, It was one of my favorite interviews I've ever done in my radio career, and meeting him in person was one of the greatest moments of my life. Check out the full WPDH interview from 2014 below.

It was a dream come true to meet Ric Flair in person.

Tigman and Ric Flair in Fishkill, NY back in 2014. Tigman and Ric Flair in Fishkill, NY back in 2014. loading...

