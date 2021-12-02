A $12 million deal was struck that Hudson Valley residents "have been waiting decades for."

Get our free mobile app

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced Wednesday Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds signed off on a negotiated settlement deal between Ulster County and Alan Ginsberg, owner of the remaining properties that comprise TechCity on the former IBM campus in the Town of Ulster.

“This is a moment many of us here in Ulster County have been waiting decades for,” Ulster County Legislator Brian Cahill said.

Google

This is a moment many of us here in Ulster County have been waiting decades for,

The deal allows for the ultimate sale of TechCity to National Resources, a nationally-recognized developer known for revitalizing former industrial sites, for a combined amount of $12 million, which is roughly the amount currently owed in back taxes.

“Today’s announcement regarding TechCity is momentous, and represents one of the biggest economic wins for Ulster County in decades,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “For far too long, TechCity has been a shell of past economic success. Now we have finally reached an exciting and transformative moment, one where we can revitalize this site and remake it as a thriving beacon of new opportunity for our County.”

Google

The deal allows for the ultimate sale of TechCity to National Resources, a nationally-recognized developer known for revitalizing former industrial sites, for a combined amount of $12 million

The purchase is expected to include $5 million in cash payments over a five-year period, plus at least $7 million in financial commitments for substantial remediation work required on the property.

Based on recent actions by the EPA, any new owner will be required to quickly commence environmental cleanup and costs in a manner that is acceptable to both the EPA and New York State DEC. The sale of the property would allow for taxes to once again be collected on the parcels and would finally and fully wrest control of the campus from Alan Ginsberg, who has owned the former IBM site since 1998.

Google

National Resources, a nationally-recognized developer known for revitalizing former industrial sites, currently is working to redevelop the former IBM site in Fishkill.

Google

National Resources, a nationally-recognized developer known for revitalizing former industrial sites, currently is working to redevelop the former IBM site in Fishkill.

Their Fishkill location, known as iPark 84, features over 2 million square feet of commercial space and currently is slated to have GlobalFoundries, eMagin, and a film studio as tenants.

Michelson Studios

In addition, National Resources is developing a film production facility in Yonkers for Lionsgate Entertainment. Over the past 15-years, National Resources has developed over 5 million square feet of space in eight different locations while creating more than 20,000 new jobs in these formerly vacant spaces.

“Today’s announcement is a major step forward in cleaning up the asbestos-ridden TechCity site that will boost jobs, promote economic development, and protect the public health. I look forward to continuing to clean up and revitalize the former IBM-site, unlocking its full potential to create thousands of good-paying local jobs,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close Eleven supermarkets across New York State were sold off.

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York