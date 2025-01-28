Mysterious Flying Objects Return In New York, Many New Sightings
Following about a month-break those mysterious sightings in the sky above New York State have returned.
Officials confirmed there's been a surge in those mysterious drone sightings.
Drones Spotted In Hudson Valley
It's believed the mysterious drones are returning to the Northeast because the FAA's ban on drone flights over New York and New Jersey ended last week.
Before the ban, drones were reported over the Hudson Valley, as well as other parts of New York State. Drones were also spotted over New Jersey, Connecticut, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Drone Shuts Down Flights At Stewart International Airport
A drone near Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York temporarily shut down flights last month.
Drones Return To New York State
Since the ban was lifted, Enigma Labs, which researches mysterious drones, has counted over 650 sightings.
Sightings of unexplained drones, along with some videos, have been reported again in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Vermont and Massachusetts, those unexplained drone sightings are back.
The FAA has yet to confirm new sightings, but a top New York lawmaker is.
New York Senator Chuck Schumer Confirms New Drone Sightings
New York Senator Chuck Schumer confirmed new sightings during a press conference for an unrelated matter this weekend.
“We have now seen new drone sightings. We’re going to have to look into it,” Schumer said.
On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump said he would "like to find out" more about the drone sightings.
