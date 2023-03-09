Hudson Valley Man Murdered Near Kids, Shooter Still At Large
A 33-year-old man was gunned down near many children in the Hudson Valley.
Police confirmed a man who was shot at what's described as a popular apartment complex in Rockland County on Sunday passed away from his injuries.
Rockland County, New York "On Edge" After Shooting At "Popular" Apartment Complex
Pomona, New York Man With Ties To Suffern Killed In Shooting
The Town of Haverstraw Detective Bureau later confirmed that 33-year-old Eric Quinones of Pomona was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.
Quinones was pronounced dead after being transported to Nyack Hospital, police say.
Quiñones was born in Suffern, New York, according to his obituary.
Rockland County Apartment Complex Is Home To Many Families With Young Children
Many young children live in the apartment complex.
"The apartment complex is home to many families with young children," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post. "Several (children) were seen walking by (the shooting scene) in disbelief of what they saw.
Suspect In Pomona, Rockland County, New York Shooting Still On the Loose
The shooter is on still the loose, Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email. Police also confirmed to Hudson Valley Post they are searching for the shooter.
"This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as they become available. Rockland County Sheriff’s Department assisted," the Haverstraw Police Department stated in a press release.
As of this writing, there's no word on what caused the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.