Hudson Valley Man Murdered Near Kids, Shooter Still At Large

A 33-year-old man was gunned down near many children in the Hudson Valley.

Police confirmed a man who was shot at what's described as a popular apartment complex in Rockland County on Sunday passed away from his injuries.

Rockland County, New York "On Edge" After Shooting At "Popular" Apartment Complex

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Pomona, New York Man With Ties To Suffern Killed In Shooting

The Town of Haverstraw Detective Bureau later confirmed that 33-year-old Eric Quinones of Pomona was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

Google Google loading...

Quinones was pronounced dead after being transported to Nyack Hospital, police say.

Quiñones was born in Suffern, New York, according to his obituary.

Rockland County Apartment Complex Is Home To Many Families With Young Children

Many young children live in the apartment complex.

Google Google loading...

"The apartment complex is home to many families with young children," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post. "Several (children) were seen walking by (the shooting scene) in disbelief of what they saw.

Suspect In Pomona, Rockland County, New York Shooting Still On the Loose

Google Google loading...

The shooter is on still the loose, Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email. Police also confirmed to Hudson Valley Post they are searching for the shooter.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as they become available. Rockland County Sheriff’s Department assisted," the Haverstraw Police Department stated in a press release.

As of this writing, there's no word on what caused the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.