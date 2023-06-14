Police made a number of arrests following a number of shootings in a "very safe" city in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza announced today multiple arrests in relation to a spate of gang-related shooting incidents that have occurred over the last several weeks, including the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Daquon Powell of Yonkers on Morris Street.

Many Arrests Made In Westchester County, New York

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at about 8:20 p.m., members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 55 Morris Street on a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, Officers located an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen down on the street next to a black sedan.

The victim, Daquon Powell, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A second male victim was also located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Powell was shot while the car he was driving was parked outside a home on Morris Street.

As the front passenger exited the vehicle, an armed assailant ran up to the driver’s window and fired six gunshots through the window, striking Powell six times and the passenger one time.

The gunman, along with two accomplices, then fled the scene. Police believe all three were waiting for Powell to arrive, and believe that the shooting is gang-related.

Police identified the alleged gunman as Matthew Quinones, 20, of Danbury, Connecticut.

More Gang Violence In Yonkers, New York

Police also allege Quinones and his two suspected accomplices were also implicated in a shooting incident along with a third person that occurred on Saturday, May 13 in the area of 100 Livingston Avenue.

A 42-year-old man from Brooklyn was shot in the chest. He survived but is in critical condition.

On June 4, in the area of 77 Riverdale Avenue, a gunman allegedly fired at least seven shots at two people riding dirt bikes.

Police believed the gun used in the Riverdale Avenue shooting was the same weapon that was used to murder Powell.

Four Arrested, Accused Of Many Shootings, Murder In Yonkers

Following a long investigation into the recent shootings, four people were arrested.

“Yonkers remains one of the safest of the big 5 cities in New York state, thanks to the hard work, skills, and training of our Yonkers Police Department. Far too many young people are following the wrong path and if they become a threat to public safety or themselves, they will be arrested," Mayor Mike Spano stated.

Quinones was charged with murder. A 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, all from Yonkers, were charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

Police didn't release the teen's names.

“Public space gun violence is an outrageous threat to the safety of our residents and community members and elicits the strongest response from law enforcement. As these incidents were unfolding in a short period of time, our investigators were quickly piecing everything together to make these arrests and put an end to the violence. Yonkers is a very safe City for our size," Commissioner Chris Sapienza stated.

