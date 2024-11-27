“Multiple Feet of Snow” May Fall In Many Parts Of New York After Thanksgiving

New Yorkers traveling to these areas will want to plan ahead and use caution on the roads.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul "urged" New Yorkers to prepare for "winter weather" that's going to impact parts of the state.

Rain and Snow Wednesday Night and Thursday Could Make Travel Hazardous

Hochul says to make sure you take "proper precautions."

"I urge all New Yorkers to stay alert, monitor local forecasts, and exercise caution as they travel to be with family and friends this holiday weekend as we experience winter weather across the State,” Governor Hochul said.

The Hudson Valley is only expected to see some rain on Thanksgiving followed by colder temperatures. The region seems to have dodged the snow, but many other parts of the state are expected to deal with a large amount of snow.

Winter weather Expected In Upstate New York, Western New York, North Country, Central New York

Hochul's office says rain and snow will start following Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving Day and continuing through the weekend.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued from Friday through Monday in portions of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York and the North Country.

Weekend Winter Storm Watches Issued East of Lakes Ontario and Erie Could Bring Multiple Feet of Snow

"Several inches of snow and some freezing rain are expected in the North Country followed by additional rain and snow on Thanksgiving Day across most of the State which will make traveling conditions hazardous," Hochul's office states.

Colder air will move in on Black Friday which is expected to bring "lake effect snow"

"Several feet" of snow is expected to fall in parts of Western New York, Central New York and the North Country that border Lake Ontario or Lake Erie, Hochul's office warns.

“As we come together this Thanksgiving, Heavy lake effect snow will also impact some areas this weekend and we are preparing to deploy additional snow removal equipment and personnel, utility crews, and have put the National Guard on standby. If you are traveling, please plan ahead," Hochul added.

