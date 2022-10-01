MTA Subway Cars to Have Cameras Installed Inside

Am I the only one who thought MTA cars already had cameras installed inside all of them?

These safety measures come at a time when many commuters and tourists have concerns about using New York City's subway system.

According to Fox 5 New York, violent crime was reportedly up over 50% as of this past July. Do you think these new features will help reduce crime? Some New Yorkers aren't convinced as cameras aren't usually a deterrent and usually assist police after a crime was committed.

Would cameras make you feel safer on train cars in New York City?

