Mother’s Day Treat In New York Comes With Life-Threatening Risk

A popular Mother’s Day treat sold in New York is being recalled over a hidden ingredient that could trigger a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The desserts are being pulled from shelves over a potentially dangerous packaging mistake.

Dianne’s Fine Desserts Recall Impacts New Yorkers

Dianne’s Fine Desserts is recalling over 2,000 units of its Cookie Butter Banana Pie because they contain an undeclared allergen.

The desserts contain almonds. This could turn into a medical emergency real fast for anyone with a nut allergy.

According to the FDA, the outer carton of the recalled products are labeled "Cookie Butter Banana Pie," but the inner carton is labeled "Tropical Key Lime Pie."

The product really contains Cookie Butter Banana Pie.

Class II Recall

Around 2,382 pies from Massachusetts-based Dianne’s Fine Desserts are impacted. The pies are sold in 16 states, including New York and New Jersey.

The FDA classifies this recall as a Class II recall.

A Class II recall is a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

