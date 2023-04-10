Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State
A fatal crash happens once every 16 minutes. We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.
A spokesperson from Assurance reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us the most dangerous times to drive in New York State.
These Are The Most Dangerous Times To Drive In New York State
Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State
"Driving is risky no matter what time you’re on the road—But some times are safer than others to be behind the wheel," an Assurance spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Data Complied From National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Assurance used data on fatal car accidents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to figure out the most dangerous days of the week and hours of the day for drivers across the country.
Fatal Accidents In New York State
There were four fatal accidents per 1,000 miles of roadway in New York State in 2020, according to Assurance. Also in 2020, there were 0.88 fatal accidents per 10,000 drivers in the Empire State.
Warning: Fruit Sold At Popular New York State Supermarkets May Lead To Liver Failure
Mississippi is considered the state with the most unsafe drivers with 3.41 fatal accidents per 10,000 drivers.