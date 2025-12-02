Hudson Valley Target Shoppers Exposed To Most Contagious Virus

Health officials just confirmed new cases of the world’s most contagious virus and say shoppers at two Hudson Valley stores may have been exposed.

The Rockland County Department of Health just confirmed another case of the measles and is warning others of possible exposure.

9th Confirmed Cases Of Measles In Rockland County

Paopano Paopano loading...

The health department just confirmed its 9th measles case since August. Officials say of those nine, five are "outbreak-related, meaning measles spread through community contacts."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Measles is considered the "world’s most contagious disease," the Rockland County Health Department tells Hudson Valley Post.

Around 90 percent of all unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will become infected. One infected person can spread the virus to up to 18 others, officials say.

andriano_cz andriano_cz loading...

Symptoms of measles include:

fever

rash

cough

conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes)

runny nose

Measles Exposure In Rockland County

The Rockland County Department of Health is also warning all about possible measles exposures on November 17 and 18 in the following locations across Rockland County

Amazing Savings

59 NY-59, Monsey, NY

Monday, November 17 from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Target

Target Quarterly Sales Down Amid Backlash Over Pride Month Products Getty Images loading...

50 Spring Valley Market Place, Spring Valley, NY

Tuesday, November 18 from 2:00 to 9:00 pm

"If you were at any of the above locations during these dates, especially if you are in any of the following high-risk groups, contact your health care provider by phone right away (call before going for care)," the Rockland County Health Department states.

Early Symptoms Of Measles

Early Symptoms Of Measles Many of the early symptoms of measles are similar to the flu. With cases rising, be careful not to dismiss symptoms of measles. Gallery Credit: Ken Hayes

The Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated, offering a free vaccine clinic at the Rockland Kosher Supermarket in Monsey on Thursday.

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for.

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

LIST: Measles Symptoms

LIST: Measles Symptoms Gallery Credit: CANVA

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms