Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident

Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year.

Close-Up Of Mosquitoes Tom Ervin/Getty Images loading...

The virus was confirmed in an Elmsford, New York resident. The unnamed resident is said to have multiple underlying medical conditions but is recovering at home, according to the Westchester County Department of Health.

“This first case of West Nile Virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, especially after recent heavy rain and flooding, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler.

More information about the Elmsford president wasn't released.

The Westchester County Department of Health evaluated standing water around the Elmsford resident’s home and nearby catch basins, and treated those with larvicide as needed, officials say.

"Residents should inspect their property and remove any standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000," the Westchester County Department of Health states.

West Nile Symptoms

World's Largest Mosquito Factory Aims To Prevent Zika Getty Images loading...

West Nile Virus infection most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious, particularly for people 60 and older, and those with other health complications.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus usually occur three to 14 days after being bitten. Symptoms include high fever, headache, confusion, muscle aches, weakness, seizures or in severe cases paralysis.

In 2021, three Westchester County residents had the virus. In 2020, three people were diagnosed with West Nile Virus, including a Yonkers resident who died from the virus. In 2019, one Westchester County resident had the virus.

West Nile Confirmed In Westchester, Suffolk, Queens and Kings counties

Close-Up Of Mosquitoes Tom Ervin/Getty Images loading...

NBC reports five New York counties have reported West Nile Virus in 2022 including Suffolk, Westchester, Queens and Kings counties.

In the United States, 54 cases with four deaths have been reported in 2022, according to the New York City Department of Health.

