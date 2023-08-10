More New York Residents Can Get Money After ‘Historic Disaster’

New York residents in eight more counties, across the state and the Hudson Valley, are getting more help.

On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that up to $3 million in emergency assistance will be available to eligible homeowners in eight counties impacted by flooding and recent storm damage.

Homeowners in the Hudson Valley, North Country, and Finger Lakes Can Get Money

Homeowners in the Hudson Valley, North Country, and Finger Lakes could be eligible for up to $50,000 to make flood repairs

The State funds will provide emergency repair grants to homeowners in Clinton, Essex, and Hamilton in the North Country; Ontario in the Finger Lakes; and Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester in the Hudson Valley who suffered damage to their primary residence.

“This additional funding will help to provide relief to even more New Yorkers impacted by these devastating floods as they work to repair their homes and return to their normal lives,” Hochul said. “My administration remains committed to assisting New Yorkers in any way possible as part of the recovery effort following last month’s historic storm.”

Homeowners In Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario Counties Eligible

The money is in addition to the $3 million announced by Governor Hochul last month to assist homeowners affected by historic flooding. Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded based on the approval by local program administrators.

The range of eligible work encompasses the repair or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems, heating systems, appliances, flooring, drywall, insulation, windows, doors, siding, and roofing.

Residents in the impacted counties are invited to submit applications to secure funding that will cover the expenses of vital repairs needed to restore their homes to a safe and livable state.

To qualify, applicants need to be homeowners whose main residence is located within one of the eight specified counties. Their incomes must also fall at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

