More Infectious Mpox Discovered In New York State For 1st Time

A new strain of mpox has been confirmed in New York for the first time.

The New York State Department of Health issued a health advisory, saying a new strain of the viral disease has been confirmed in a New Yorker

Health officials confirmed the unnamed infected person recently traveled to aboard.

"The Department of Health is monitoring an isolated case of mpox clade Ib and calling on health care providers to be vigilant," officials stated.

The new strain is reportedly more infectious. However, the department says the risk to the public is currently low because there's "no known spread of the virus" from the unnamed traveler.

"There is no local transmission where the individual lives or anywhere within New York State," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald stated. " There is no immediate risk to the general public."

Mpox Can Be Fatal

Mpox is rarely fatal but can be dangerous to people with weak immune systems. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, killed more than 500 and infected over 15,000 in Africa last summer.

According to the New York State Department of Health, the current two-dose mpox vaccine should be "effective" for this new strain.

What Happens If You Are Infected

Individuals infected with mpox are urged to stay isolated until their symptoms are resolved.

"The individual is under the care of a physician and isolated until full resolution of symptoms.

