More Closures, Stoppages Expected On New York State Thruway

More Hudson Valley and Upstate New York drivers will have to deal with more construction-related delays on the New York State Thruway.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of an $18.4 million pavement improvement project on the New York State Thruway (I-87) in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Construction Starts On I-87 In Rockland County, New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System Getty Images loading...

The work will span 30-lane miles between north of exit 14A (New Jersey - Garden State Parkway) to south of exit 15 (New Jersey – I-287 - NJ Route 17 South) in the town of Ramapo.

About 116,000 cars travel on the path each day, officials say.

“New York State continues to invest into its transportation system by creating safe, reliable roadways that are used by New Yorkers and visitors alike,” Governor Hochul said.

Project Details In Lower Hudson Valley

mattheweadams loading...

The construction on I-87 in Rockland County includes removing the most deteriorated portions of the roadway, down to its subbase in both the northbound and southbound direction.

“This project is a critical investment in one of the busiest corridors on the Thruway system, extensively traveled by both commuters and commercial vehicles," Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. "We remain focused on using toll dollars to upgrade our aging infrastructure and modernize the state transportation system.”

Safety improvements will include new guide rail, bridge joint work, drainage improvements, reflective line striping, and replacement lane delineators.

“By prioritizing these investments, New York State is paving the way to smoother, safer, and more sustainable travel for drivers on the Thruway," Hochul added in a press release.

Construction Expected For Rest of 2024

Canva loading...

Construction should be completed by the end of the year.

"Paving operations will take place overnight on weekdays to reduce impacts however, motorists may still encounter lane closures on the highway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while construction is underway," Hochul's office states.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

New York State Thruway Repair Between Woodbury, Newburgh In Orange County

Google Google loading...

Similar repairs are ongoing on the New York State Thruway in Orange County.

The work will cover 12 miles of I-87. Starting just north of exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) in Woodbury to exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - NY Routes 17K & 300) in Newburgh.

Hochul's office reminds New Yorkers that "fines are doubled for speeding a work zone."

I-87 Construction In Greene County, New York

Kaaterskill Creek Bridge Google Maps loading...

Construction is also ongoing in Greene County, where officials are repairing four bridges on I-87 in the county.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The repairs are part of the Thruway Authority’s Capital Program. Nearly 400 million is being invested in infrastructure projects in the Hudson Valley from 2024 to 2028.

Ranked: Counties With the Worst Commutes in New York

LOOK: Counties with the worst commutes in New York Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in New York. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities. Stacker compiled a list of highways with the most fatal crashes in New York using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York