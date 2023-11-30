Missing Upstate New York Father Disappeared On Black Friday, Found Dead

An Upstate New York father who went missing on Black Friday was sadly found dead in the water.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed in its latest "DEC Forest Rangers Week In Review" that an Upstate New York father who went missing on Black Friday was found dead.

Wilderness Recovery: Albany County, Town of Bethlehem, New York

Town of Bethlehem

On Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10:15 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a request for Forest Ranger help from Bethlehem Police.

Police were looking for a missing 71-year-old man with dementia. The missing man's son told officials he last saw his father on Black Friday.

When the son went to check on his father on Saturday, his dad was gone.

Albany County, New York Father Found Dad

Town of Bethlehem

The 71-year-old enjoyed walking the trails in the Moh-He-Con-Nuck Nature Preserve, officials say.

Sunday morning forest rangers, Bethlehem Police as well as members of the Elsmere and Selkirk fire departments performed linear searches of the trails near the subject's home.

The unnamed 71-year-old was found dead in standing water nearby, according to the DEC.

Forest Rangers and fire department members used cold water suits to recover the man's body.

The man's cause of death hasn't been released.

