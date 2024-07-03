Missing Teens Killed By ‘Demon’ Wave At Popular New York Beach

Two bodies were recovered from the waters near where two New York teens went missing.

The teens went missing about two weeks ago.

Teens Go Missing After Swimming In Queens, New York

Elyjha Chandler, 16, and 17-year-old Christian Perkins went missing in the waters at Jacob Riis Park on June 21.

Chandler and Christian Perkins were standing in knee-high water with a group of friends when a huge wave slammed into them and dragged them out to sea, officials say.

A friend described the massive wave as "like a demon coming at them."

Two Bodies Recovered From Water Near Where Teen Swimmers Went Missing

On Saturday a body was found around 9 p.m., near Beach 114th Street. Another body was near the beach at Beach 149th Street the next morning.

The discovery comes after first responders spent days searching the waters for the boys. The search was called off prior to the bodies were found.

Bodies Confirmed By Family

Police haven't confirmed the identities of the bodies.

However, Elyjha's father told the New York Post the bodies belong to his son and Christian.

