Atlanta, Georgia Sex Offender Found In Sullivan County, New York
On Monday, July 24, 2023, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies were on High Street in Monticello conducting interviews in regards to a missing person investigation when they encountered Ricky W. Morgan, 60, of Atlanta Georgia.
A computer check revealed that Morgan, who is a Level-3 sex offender, was wanted by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office in the State of Georgia for failing to register his new address.
New York State officials notify the public anytime a Level-3 or Level-2 sex offender moves. Both are deemed to have a high risk of a repeat offense. By law, sex offenders must notify New York State about any move.
Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.
Morgan was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
He was committed to the Sullivan County jail without bail pending extradition to Georgia.