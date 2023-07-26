A high-risk sex offender from Georgia was found in the Hudson Valley as police searched for a missing person

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office report finding a Level-3 sex offender from Georgia hiding in the Hudson Valley

Atlanta, Georgia Sex Offender Found In Sullivan County, New York

On Monday, July 24, 2023, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies were on High Street in Monticello conducting interviews in regards to a missing person investigation when they encountered Ricky W. Morgan, 60, of Atlanta Georgia.

A computer check revealed that Morgan, who is a Level-3 sex offender, was wanted by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office in the State of Georgia for failing to register his new address.

New York State officials notify the public anytime a Level-3 or Level-2 sex offender moves. Both are deemed to have a high risk of a repeat offense. By law, sex offenders must notify New York State about any move.

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

Wanted Level-3 Sex Offender Found In Monticello, New York

Morgan was arrested as a fugitive from justice.

He was committed to the Sullivan County jail without bail pending extradition to Georgia.

