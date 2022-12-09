Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car

The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th.

Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Keep Hope Alive 845, a Hudson Valley missing person group, shared Brown's information last week and according to the group and News 12, a body recovered from a submerged car in Goshen has reportedly been identified as Brown.

Police Located Sumbereged Car in Goshen Pond

According to the New York State Troopers' website on Wednesday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 12:00 noon, the New York State Police Aviation Unit was flying over the area conducting a routine search and discovered an overturned vehicle in a retention pond.

The overturned vehicle was a silver Volkswagen Jetta that was partially submerged in a retention pond off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17 in the village of Goshen.

Body Found Inside Car in Goshen

As State Police investigated the accident scene it was revealed that there was a deceased female in the vehicle. Police haven't confirmed the victim's identity officially but according to News 12 and Keep Hope Alive 845, family members have confirmed that the body discovered in the car is that of 45-year-old Nicole Brown.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate the scene of the accident and are currently trying to put together what actually led to the car with Brown ending up in the pond. Once the investigation is finished and details are released we will update this article.

