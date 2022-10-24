Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley.
On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon.
Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border
The Thiells Fire Department sent members of its diving team to help divers from Stony Point to search for the hiker who went missing in Tuxedo, New York.
First responders near Southfields, New York and Island Pond to search for the missing hiker. Lemon Squeezer-Island Pond Loop is a popular hike in Orange County, New York.
The 8-mile hike in the Harriman and Bear Mountain state parks takes about 4.5 hours to complete, according to the NY/NJ Trail Conference.
"This loop hike climbs to the summits of Green Pond and Island Pond Mountains, goes through the narrow Lemon Squeezer, and passes the historic Boston Mine," the NY/NJ Trail Conference states about the hike.
Missing Hiker Saved In Orange County, New York
Divers Thiells Fire Department used "Tuxedos Zodiac" to safely remove the hiker from the marsh in the pond. It's unclear why the hiker entered the water.
Officials confirmed the hiker was stuck in the marsh since 1 p.m. on Friday.
New York Hiker Listed In Stable Condition
The hiker was transported by EMS in stable condition, according to the Thiells Fire Department.
Officials have yet to release the name, age or hometown of the hiker. More information about the hiker isn't known at this time.