Tip From Missing Child Center Sparks Shocking Hudson Valley Arrest

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led New York State police straight to a suspect in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police announced a Newburgh man was arrested after an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Newburgh Man Arrested By New York State Police

Rodolfo Iglesias, age 27, of Newburgh, New York, was arrested by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Montgomery on Thursday and charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old, class E felony.

Iglesias was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Newburgh City Court on October 29, 2025.

Arrested After Tip From the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Police began investigating Iglesias in August of 2024. New York State Police received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Details about the tip weren't released, but the tip led to a search warrant, which was executed at Iglesias’ home in Newburgh on Thursday.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the New York State Police Troop F Computer Crimes Unit, the Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Montgomery, and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

