‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors

Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween.

According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.

Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill was closed to traffic and pedestrians on Sunday. The quiet neighborhood isn't far from the Orange County Fairgrounds. Residents were reportedly unable to leave their homes while police combed the neighborhood, reportedly looking for a suspect.

No official statement has been released by the Town of Wallkill police department, nor has there been any information about the incident on the town's social media outlets. There has also been no official release from the New York State Police, who were also reportedly on the scene.

The night before Halloween is traditionally known as "Mischief Night" or "Devil's Night." Young people looking to vandalize property or play pranks usually target residents on this night. It's unclear if the alleged fatal stabbing has anything to do with Halloween or not.

Reports from eyewitnesses say that the investigation was ongoing throughout Monday morning and Orange County's mobile command unit was dispatched to the area. That vehicle is usually only reserved for the most serious situations.

Photos and videos of the scene show police officers, state troopers and investigators gathering behind police tape, processing the crime scene. It's expected that an official announcement about the incident will be released later this morning. Be sure to download our mobile app to stay informed as this story develops.

