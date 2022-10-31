Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested.
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
Woman Accused of Selling "Candy-Like" Drugs in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, New York
On Thursday, Dutchess County Drug Task Force Task Force agents executed a warrant at the Red Roof Inn in the Town of Poughkeepsie and seized a quantity of “candy-like” pills, police say. The candy-looking drugs were determined to be methamphetamine and a quantity of crack cocaine, according to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Hamilton was ordered to appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court on Nov. 16 for arraignment. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau.
Anyone With Information Should Call Police
Police are asking anyone with information on Hamilton or other people selling drugs disguised as candy to contact the authorities.
"If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com," Dutchess County Drug Task Force stated in a press release.