Hudson Valley Student Brutally Murdered Mom In New York Home

A student from the Hudson Valley was sentenced for the "brutal and shocking murder" of his mother.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that 25-year-old Jared Eng was sentenced to for the brutal murder of his mother in a Tribeca apartment in January 2019.

SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mother In New York City

A banner sign on the SUNY New Paltz campus. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Eng, a SUNY New Paltz student at the time of his mother's murder, was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison. He previously pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to one count of murder in the second degree on September 16.

“This sentencing finally closes a challenging chapter for this family and their loved ones,” said District Attorney Bragg. “I thank our prosecutors for their diligent work and commitment to ensuring accountability," Bragg said.

At his sentencing Eng said his sentence was justice and that he deserved it, adding his mother deserved a better son.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York City Mom Murdered By Hudson Valley Studnet

Paula Chin/Facebook Paula Chin/Facebook loading...

Paula Chin, 65, from Manhattan was found dead in her second home in New Jersey in early 2019. Investigators said she was stabbed three times.

On February 4, 2019, Eng reported his mother was missing for several days. In reality, however, Chin was viciously beaten and stabbed by her son in the apartment they shared in Tribeca in an attempt to accelerate his inheritance, officials say.

“This was a brutal and shocking murder of the defendant’s own mother, and while nothing can undo this tragedy, today’s guilty plea represents an important step towards justice. My thoughts are with those who continue to mourn Ms. Chin’s loss,” Bragg said.

Eng was accused of slashing her mother's throat and stuffing her into a garbage bag. Chin was found dead, stuffed inside a garbage bag, on the premises of her Morristown, New Jersey home.

Jared Eng/Facebook Jared Eng/Facebook loading...

Bloody rubber gloves were found during the investigation, along with blood stains and duct tape. Chin was found with multiple stab wounds and signs of blunt impact to her head.

In a series of text messages after the murder, Eng reported:

“It’s done,” “I’m free,” and that he “got rid of [his] problem.”

Within days of the murder, Eng began the process of changing the passwords on his mother's bank accounts, searching for inheritance lawyers, and researching various ways to dispose of his mother’s body, including a Google search for “diy bone meal.”

In February 2019 police arrested Eng, Caitlyn O’Rouke, who officials say was Eng's girlfriend and a teen for allegedly carrying her body in a garbage bag from Manhattan to New Jersey.

Eng and O'Rourke both attended SUNY New Paltz.

Directional Sign to SUNY New Paltz Allard1 loading...

All three were charged with tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse.

Cases are still against the other two.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York

6 Haunted Places in the 845

Nastiest McDonald's Google Reviews from the Hudson Valley These reviews of Hudson Valley McDonald's are just outrageous. I scoured reviews for the craziest reviews. #13 had me dying of laughter!

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York